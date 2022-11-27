live

Winter Virus Wave: South Korea Faces COVID Resurgence, Over 50,000 New Cases Reported In One Day

Within a span of one week, the COVID cases in South Korea increased by more than 2,000, clearly indicating that the deadly virus curve is on a modest uptrend with the onset of the winter season.

Are you also thinking that the COVID pandemic is over? Cases in the last few days might have dropped in some parts of the world but there are still a few countries that are experiencing a surge in daily COVID cases. According to the reports, South Korea is witnessing a resurgence in coronavirus cases. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), in its latest statement revealed that the country has added 52,788 new COVID-19 infections, including 62 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,890,488.

Calling it a winter COVID virus wave, experts said that the cases are increasing at a greater pace. Within a span of one week, the COVID cases in South Korea increased by more than 2,000, clearly indicating that the deadly virus curve is on a modest uptrend with the onset of the winter season.

It was back in 2019 when the first case of the deadly SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 was reported from China. Ever since then experts have cautioned that the virus has the ability to mutate faster than any other viruses present in the environment, which validates that point that the virus will never go away from the world, but people will slowly learn to stay with it.

