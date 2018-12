Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has warned that with the drop in mercury, the risk of heart attack increases. AK president Dr. Nisar ul Hassan quotes as saying “you are more likely to have a heart attack or stroke during winter months. Research shows that there are up to 53 percent more heart attacks in winter than in summer.”

He quoted a research published in the European Journal of Epidemiology and said that the number of strokes increases by 11 percent with every 2.9-degree centigrade decline in temperature. However, the increase is 30 percent among those already at high risk due to smoking, raised blood pressure, or being overweight.

He added, “Frigid temperatures constrict blood vessels that increase blood pressure which makes heart attack or stroke more likely. The blood tends to be thicker and stickier during extreme cold which makes it easier to clot.”

According to Dr. Nisar winter flu heightens the risk of these cases. It causes acute and severe inflammation that builds up fat deposits in the inner walls of the blood vessels. Then, these fat deposits dislodge and get stuck in heart or brain, where they block the blood flow. He added saying that due to lack of sunlight during winter people become vitamin D deficient which is linked to increased risk of dying from heart attack or stroke.