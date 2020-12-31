Just when the world was beginning to think that with a vaccine in sight the pandemic situation may come under control a newly identified strain of the virus left countries puzzled once again. The UK government declared the presence of a new Covid variant earlier this month. But soon the virus started spreading uncontrollably. India has become the latest country to report cases of the new COVID-19 strain that was first reported in the UK. The strain has tempered coronavirus vaccine optimism as experts believe that the mutant virus is potentially more transmissible. The strain has already reached a number