Will there be Lockdown again? New COVID Variant Cicada BA. 3.2 Detected in US, CDC warns against ignoring severe sore throat, runny nose, loss of smell, and other warning signs

Are we heading towards another lockdown and a pandemic? In a recent report, the US health officials have warned that a new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the country, which has the potential to evade vaccine-induced immunity.

New COVID Variant Cicada BA. 3.2 Detected In US: CDC warns against ignoring severe sore throat, runny nose, loss of smell, and other warning signs of this deadly coronavirus variant

New COVID-19 Variant In US: After driving a severe medical emergency across the globe for more than 6 years, the COVID-19 virus is back with another variant, potentially deadlier than the previous ones. Named as 'Cicada', this COVID-19 variant is a strain of the BA.3.2 coronavirus. While COVID has been wreaking havoc on the global health structure for years now, this variant is becoming a growing concern among health experts due to the fact that the Cicada variant of COVID-19 can evade vaccine-induced immunity and damage the lungs, as the Delta variant did.

New COVID Variant Detected In US: What We Know So Far?

BA.3.2, is spreading across the US, raising concerns among health officials and researchers monitoring its transmission, mutation profile, and potential impact on immunity. The strain nicknamed "Cicada" has been detected in multiple surveillance systems, including travellers, clinical samples, and wastewater, signalling a broader, and possibly undercounted, spread.

Can Vaccines Protect You From This New COVID Variant?

Vaccines can definitely prevent one from getting severe infection and protect the individual from dealing with symptoms that can turn fatal. However, vaccines cannot provide complete protection from the virus.

This virus variant, namely Cicada, or BA.3.2 is capable of evading vaccine induced immunity.

Most Affected US States By This Virus Variant

According to the latest data, the new Covid variant has been detected in the following US states:

California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wyoming.

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Should We Worry About Another Pandemic?

Some of the most common and worrisome symptoms of this virus variant include: sore throat, persistent headache, fever, muscle ache, loss of smell and taste, runny nose and loss of appetite.

"Severe sore throat is being reported as a common symptom along with other typical COVID symptoms," said Robert H. Hopkins, Jr., medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

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