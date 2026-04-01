Will there be a lockdown in India again? PM Modi to make key announcement at today amid Iran-Israel-US war | LIVE Updates

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PM Modi Security Meet LIVE Updates: Amid growing tensions across the globe pertaining to the West Asia war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a key security meeting today at 7pm (IST). As per reports, the PM is expected to make some major announcements regarding the ongoing oil and energy crisis in the country. In the last few weeks, tension across Iran, Israel, and the US has led to a major disruption in the supply of daily commodities across the globe. India, being one of the major countries which has been hit by the war, is dealing with LPG shortage, fuel price hike, market crash and energy crisis. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the situation, the ongoing and proposed mitigating measures in the context of the ongoing West Asia conflict. Will there be anything for the healthcare sector in India? Is India planning to implement an 'energy lockdown'? Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates from the security meeting today!
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