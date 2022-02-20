Will The COVID-19 Pandemic End In 2022? WHO Chief Warns People Of What Might Lie Ahead

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently said that inequitable access to vaccines and tests may lead to the emergence of new COVID variants.

The World Health Organization (WHO) director issued another warning about the next COVID variant, stating that inequitable access to vaccines and diagnostics in many countries, combined with high transmission, is creating a favourable environment for new variants to evolve. He warned the longer this continues, it might lead the pandemic to drag on.

"With prolonged economic uncertainty and increased risk of long-term scarring, the pandemic has seriously set us back on progress toward sustainable development which is crucial for long-term economic stability. And hence closer collaboration between health and finance sectors is essential," said the WHO chief.

New COVID Variants Could Emerge Due To These Reasons

He said that to believe that the pandemic is over because of high vaccine coverage can be "dangerous," and he also refuted the claims that the Omicron variant was less severe.

Tedros recalled that 70,000 people died each week from a preventable and treatable disease. 83 per cent of Africa's population had yet to receive a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and healthcare institutions around the world were straining and cracking under the caseload. He added, "In fact, the conditions are ideal for more transmissible, more dangerous variants to emerge."

Why Is It Difficult To Detect Novel Variants Early?

It has a lot to do with the fact that several countries are avoiding genome sequencing. According to WHO top scientist Soumya Swaminathan, exorbitant costs of genomic sequencing are preventing around one-third of the world's countries from sequencing COVID-19. This approach helps in the detection of new strains of the disease.

The equipment is expensive because it requires expensive reagents, which are frequently imported. This fact, she noted at Devex's Prescription for Progress event on Tuesday, has stopped countries from acquiring this expertise. Despite the fact that the rate of genetic sequencing has increased dramatically since the outbreak began, even present levels are insufficient.

Ending The Pandemic Is Now A Choice: WHO Chief

According to Tedros, significant resources were required both nationally and globally to ensure global health security. He emphasised that any effort to reinforce the global health security architecture could only work if the WHO's role was prioritised over the creation of new mechanisms, which he argued would only further fracture the system and make the world less safe. He stressed that the pandemic has been fueled by confusion and incoherence.

"We need cooperation and collaboration in the face of common threats," he said. We require stronger systems and tools to prevent, detect and respond faster to the pandemic. Answering the question of when the pandemic will end, he said, "It will end when we choose to end it. Because, ultimately, it's not a matter of chance, it's a matter of choice."

(With inputs from agencies)