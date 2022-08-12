Will Omicron's BA 2.75 Variant Pose A New Threat To Rising Covid Cases In Delhi?

Corona cases have started to rise again in the country. So scientists have made an extensive disclosure by monitoring this infection.

India Coronavirus Updates: The coronavirus cases in the country have started progressing rapidly. Many people are also calling it the fourth wave of the corona. Meanwhile, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a government organization, will research the increasing number of corona cases in different states, including Delhi. The organization will review the data on genomic surveillance of COVID-19 variants today.

Omicron And Covid Fourth Wave

Dr NK Arora, the COVID working for group National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), said, 'These sub-variants are BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.75, BA.2.38. However, no jump in hospitalization or severity of any disease has been observed so far. According to the bulletin issued by INSACOG on August 11, a big hand of Omicron and its various strains is spreading the fourth wave of corona in the country." Dr Arora said, 'The BA.2.75 sub-variant caused more mutations in the spike protein and other genes of SARS-CoV-2. So all these variants are being closely monitored."

Is It Dangerous Than The Original Variant?

According to medical experts, many strains of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi NCR. Doctors say these strains are 20-30 per cent more contagious than the original Omicron virus. Dr NK Arora said, "The existing strains doing the rounds are 20-30 per cent more infectious than the Omicron sub-variant. As a result, the corona epidemic is spreading rapidly, but hospitalization and deaths are still less."

Monitorization By Government Organizations

INSACOG has been jointly undertaken by the (DBT) Department of Biotechnology and Union Ministry of Health along with the (CSIR) Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and the (ICMR) Indian Council of Medical Research. This organization monitors the monitoring and prevention of the corona epidemic and other major infectious diseases in the country.

Let us inform you that in the last 24 hours, 2,726 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi. During this, six more people died from the corona. The infection rate of corona in Delhi is currently running at 14.38 per cent.

