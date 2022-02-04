Will Night Curfew Be Lifted And Gyms Reopen In Delhi? Govt To Hold Key Review Meeting Today On COVID Restrictions

The DDMA is scheduled to meet today to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital and take a call on the relaxation of the night curfew and other restrictions.

In view of declining COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to hold a key meeting today on lifting the night curfew and reopening schools in the national capital. According to the sources, in the meeting, the DDMA will review the Covid-19 situation in the city. It is also likely to discuss lifting of the night curfew, along with other relaxations, including reopening of schools, gyms, and spas.

Delhi Sees Drop In COVID Cases

The meeting comes as the national capital witnesses a steady drop in the daily COVID numbers. In the latest bulletin, the Health Ministry revealed that the number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

What To Expect From DDMA's Meeting?

In the meeting today, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will be taking some of the key decisions on lifting up the COVID-19 restrictions being imposed in the city to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Take a look at what to expect:

The DDMA will take a call on the lifting of the night curfew. As of now, the night curfews are imposed in the city from 10pm to 5am. The meeting will also touch on the topic of the reopening of schools, gyms, and spas in the national capital. The DDMA is also likely to review the city government's order which makes it compulsory to wear a mask while driving alone after the Delhi High Court termed it as "absurd" and asked why the decision was still prevailing.

In the last DDMA meeting, the Delhi government had recommended reopening of schools, saying it was necessary to prevent further damage to the social and economic well-being of children as the COVID-19 situation in the capital had improved.

Asserting that online education can never replace classroom studies, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said the government had closed schools when it was not safe for children, but "excessive caution" was harming them.

(With inputs from Agencies)

