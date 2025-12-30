Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo Shares Rare Update On Preserving Her Voice: 'I Don’t Eat Anything On Planes'

Grammy and Tony-winning actor, Cynthia Erivo, 38, who is well-known for her outstanding performance in Defying Gravity, No Good Deed, among many others, has impressed fans across the globe with her voice. The 38-year-old star, who has been lauded for her extraordinary role as Elphaba in the musical Wicked and its sequel Wicked: For Good, candidly shares about her vocal routine in a recent candid interview with a leading media outlet.

Erivo told the media that she is taking care of her voice proactively by performing warm-up exercises regularly with the help of her vocal coaches, Joan Lader and Antea Birchett. Detailing her rigid routine to preserve her vocal excellence, she explained, "I don't drink. I don't smoke. I'm a crazy person. I don't eat anything on planes."

She continued, "I bring everything with me: my tea, my water. Someone made a meme of the mug that I carry around because I have it with me everywhere. I have it in several different colours. I will not be without it because I want my tea to always be warm enough to hydrate me. That's just how I exist. I will do whatever I need to make sure she's OK except apparently take a break."

Erivo Details Her Demanding Role

Talking about the demanding role, the 38-year-old star said, "My head is so full of information. It's not just the words, it's just not just the characters, it's the movement on stage with these characters, and the changes that happen on the stage with these characters. Costume changes are happening in real time in front of you; the character's becoming another character with a beat where there is no costume change; I'm putting teeth in at the same time."

She further added, "This is unlike anything I've ever done before, and my brain is definitely being stretched to its limit. If it feels like (an opportunity) might be something that I'm going to have to learn from this is really scary, this is going to force me to find something else in my character, something else in who I am then I say yes. The problem is a lot of those things are showing up right now, so I'm not saying no very often, but I do say no."

