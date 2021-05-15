In most cases Covid-19 infection causes mild symptoms, requiring no hospitalization and only a few people infected by the virus become seriously ill. Scientists have been trying to find the reasons as to why certain people have higher risk of contracting the coronavirus and developing severe Covid-19. In the latest development, a University of British Columbia research team has found that several genes responsible for the immune system’s response to Covid-19 are also involved in Covid-19 susceptibility. Also Read - COVID-19 Antibodies: Here’s How They Protect You From Coronavirus Infection

Having genetic risk variants in the ABO gene, as well as other genes like SLC6A20, ERMP1, FCER1G and CA11 might significantly increase the chances of contracting Covid-19, they said during a presentation at the ATS 2021 International Conference. Several of these genes have already been linked with respiratory diseases. For example, ERMP1 has been linked to asthma, and CA11 is known to elevate Covid-19 risk for people with diabetes, the researchers noted. Also Read - Beware of The Five Risk Factors for Developing Severe Covid-19 Complications

The researchers said that individuals carrying these genetic variants should use extreme caution during the pandemic. They are hopeful that these genes may also prove to be good markers for potential drug targets. Therefore, they stressed that these candidates and their role in Covid-19 should be further investigated. Also Read - Urine Analysis Can Predict Covid-19 Severity: Other Things Your Pee Can Tell You

Blood group ABO and Covid-19 risk

In particular, the University of British Columbia researchers found that the ABO gene is a significant risk factor for Covid-19. This finding has further strengthened the link between the blood group ABO and Covid-19 susceptibility and severity.

The ABO blood type is also implicated as a potential risk for various diseases such as cancer, myocardial infarction, acute kidney injury, and venous thromboembolism. Some previous studies have also suggested that ABO blood grouping may influence the susceptibility of COVID-19 and the severity of the disease.

Earlier, a study published in the Egyptian Journal of Broncholog, concluded that the incidence, severity, and mortality of COVID-19 were common in non-blood group O. Specifically, researchers at Zagazig University, Zagazig, Egypt found that blood group A was associated with an increased risk for the infection with SARS-CoV-2 and people with blood group O had a lower chance of getting infected with Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 161.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.35 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

With inputs from IANS