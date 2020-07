As the COVID-19 cases continue to increase with alarming figures across the globe, the governments of the different countries are strengthening their testing capacity to stop the spread of the infection. Health authorities around the world also agree that the identification and isolation of infected persons (both symptomatic and asymptomatic) is the best way to contain the pandemic. This commonly agreed theory has led to the popularity of biochemical tests that can identify the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. Also Read - COVID-19 incubation period after recovery

Do I have COVID-19? This is the question that everybody wants to know and the only way to get your answer is through COVID-19 testing. Some people carry the virus, but they don’t show any symptoms. They are called asymptomatic patients and current evidence suggests that this group of patients constitutes nearly half of the COVID-19 cases. Moreover, COVID-19 shares some similar symptoms with other illnesses. Testing can help you identify the exact cause of your illness or rule out COVID-19. In addition, testing enables health authorities to understand where the virus is active, and how fast it’s spreading. This information can help governments to make better decisions and respond to the pandemic more effectively. What’s more, testing can help in early diagnosis and treatment of the disease, and thereby save lives. COVID-19 testing will also reduce unnecessary isolations and allow workers to resume work, which is greatly needed to revive the country’s economy – opine experts. Also Read - Asthma’s link to COVID-19 decoded: Know if it is good, bad or just indifferent

Types of COVID-19 tests and how they work

Broadly COVID-19 testing is divided into two types: While one detects the presence of the virus in your body, the other test looks for antibodies in your body. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 7,19,665 as death toll reaches 20,160

The first type usually involves taking a throat or nasal swab and uses polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based techniques to detect the Sars-CoV-2 RNA genetic code. There are also rapid antigen tests, which look for the virus’ proteins rather than its RNA. Here the swap sample is put on a slide covered in antibodies specific to the virus. If a sample contains viral proteins, they will stick to the antibodies. This is how the presence of COVID-19 is detected. The more the fluorescence grows, the higher is the concentration of the virus in the sample. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had last month approved the use of rapid antigen test kits for diagnosis of COVID-19 infection in containment zones and healthcare settings in combination with the RT-PCR test. The testing rates have been fixed at Rs 2,400 in Delhi, where around 169 COVID-19 testing centres became operational from June 18.

The second type of COVID-19 testing, which is the antibody test, helps detect the antibodies the body’s immune system produces when it is exposed to a virus. The antibodies are found in our blood, or serum. This test lets you know if you had COVID-19 at some point in the past and produced the antibodies to fight it. COVID-19 antibody testing targets antibodies immunoglobulin M (IgM) and immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, which are specific to SARs-CoV-2. Our immune system produces IgM when we are sickest, and IgG as the immune response matures. This means if you have the antibody IgM, it indicates that you still have the virus and are contagious. If your blood contains only the IgG antibody, it means you’re over the infection. If it has both IgM and IgG antibodies, you are in the middle stage of infection.

Diagnostic laboratory chain Thyrocare Technologies has launched ‘Covid Antibody Tests’ facility in its labs across India. The test is priced at Rs 600 and you can get the results within 24 hours.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also led to the quick development of better PCR and antibody methods. Normally it takes up to two or three years to develop a testing technique, but COVID-tests being developed in months, considering the urgency of the crisis.