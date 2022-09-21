live

Why Monkeypox Cases Are On The Rise? Doctors Explain Potential Cause of The Resurgence

Doctors Explain Potential Cause of The Monkeypox Resurgence

Why is there a sudden uptick in the infection rate of cases of the monkeypox virus? Doctors explain probable reasons. Read on to know.

Health News LIVE | Welcome to the live blog section of TheHealthSite.com. Scroll down to stay updated with all the latest developments from the health sector of India and around the world.

The outbreak of the monkeypox virus infection at a time when the world was already fighting rising COVID cases was like the worst nightmare for many health experts. Monkeypox is a disease which was only found in isolated areas of Africa. However, the infection has spread to over 100 countries including India. But, why is this sudden spread? Speaking to the media, doctors at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said the primary reason behind the resurgence of the monkeypox virus infection is due to the discontinuation of the smallpox vaccine that might have triggered the virus and led to the current outbreak.

In a study, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Microbiology, researchers suggested that health authorities should have launched a programme for inoculating those aged below 45 years with the smallpox vaccine since it provides 85% protection.

India logged the 14th case of the monkeypox virus case earlier this week after Delhi registered the 9th case of the virus in the city. Follow this space for more such updates.

LIVE UPDATES