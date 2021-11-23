Why Is There A High Incidence Of Stroke Among COVID-19 Patients?

If not treated on time, stroket can lead to permanent brain damage and in some cases death.

Often, stroke occurs in the initial stages of COVID-19. Stroke patients with COVID-19 need more care because of their altered sensorium, says an expert.

Several studies have found high incidence of stroke among COVID-19 patients. But how COVID-19 increases the risk of stoke? COVID-19 being a viral infection leads to heighten inflammatory activity and procoagulant state in the body, which in turn leads to higher incidence of stroke, according to Dr Bharat Vijay Purohit, Interventional Cardiologist, CARE Super Specialty Hospital Hi-tech City, Hyderabad.

Citing studies, he said there is 2 to 4 percent higher incidence of stroke in people who are infected by SARS-CoV-2, as compared to 1 percent in general population without COVID-19.

"More often, stroke occurs in the initial stages of the viral infection. Because of which patient management becomes challenging. These patients need to be treated separately in an isolation room, they need more care because of their altered sensorium. In stoke patients with COVID-19, the outcome is slightly inferior as compared to those without COVID-19," he added. In conversation with The HealthSite, Dr Purohit tells us more about stroke, including causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment. Excerpts follow

Q. What is Stroke?

A: A stroke is a medical emergency, in which blood supply to part of brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients. Brain cells begin to die in minutes. Stroke is an emergency and needs immediate medical attention because if not treated on time it can lead to permanent brain damage and in some cases death.

Q. Is it true that stroke is only limited to the older population?

A: There is a popular myth that stroke only affects the aging population, while the reality is stroke can happen at any age regardless of age or gender. In fact, 75% of stroke happens in persons below 65 years. Younger persons also are prone to stroke. There are several factors that can cause stroke in young adult like smoking, binge drinking, obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease, use of birth control pills and most recently added factor is Covid 19.

Q. What are the various types of strokes and its signs and symptoms?

A: There are two main types of Strokes-: Ischemic Stroke and Hemorrhagic stroke An ischemic stroke occurs when a blood clot keeps blood from flowing to your brain. The blood clot is often due to atherosclerosis, which is a build-up of fatty deposits on the inner lining of a blood vessel. An ischemic stroke can also be embolic, meaning the blood clot travels from another part of your body to your brain. In an estimated 15 percent of cases, embolic strokes are due to a condition called atrial fibrillation (a type of irregular heart beating). A hemorrhagic stroke results when a blood vessel in brain ruptures spilling blood into the surrounding tissues. There are three main types of hemorrhagic strokes: The first is an aneurysm, in which a portion of the blood vessel is weakened, and it bulges out like a balloon leading to rupture. The other is an arteriovenous malformation which involves abnormally formed blood vessels. If such a blood vessel ruptures, they cause a hemorrhagic stroke. Lastly, very high blood pressure can cause rupture of the small blood vessels in the brain and result in bleeding into the brain as well.

You may like to read

Q. What are the symptoms of stroke?

If you notice any signs or symptoms of a stroke, even if they seem to come and go or they disappear completely. Think "FAST" and do the following:

Face. Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

Arms. Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward? Or is one arm unable to rise?

Speech. Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is his or her speech slurred or strange?

Time. If you observe any of these signs, call 108 or emergency medical help immediately

Another important symptom is Headache and Vomiting

Q. Is it true that heart health is also related to stroke?

A: The risk factors which cause heart attack are same as those which cause brain stroke. Hence, heart health and chances of developing a stroke are related. Ischemic stroke is directly related to the heart, because there is this condition called as atrial fibrillation in which the upper chambers of the heart (the atria) beat irregularly (quiver) instead of beating normally. This leads to blood stasis in Atria and from where it can get dislodged to brain causing embolic stroke. About 15 20 percent of people who have strokes have this heart arrhythmia. Untreated Atrial fibrillation doubles the risk of heart-related deaths and is associated with a 5-fold increased risk for stroke. This arrhythmia many a times remains silent without causing much symptom. It can cause occasional palpitation in some and on detail evaluation only it is detected.

Q. What are the treatment options available for Stroke Management?

A: Stroke management is two-fold: one is prevention and second is treatment. Prevention starts with us to control the risk factors e.g. smoking cessation, avoiding excess alcohol intake, maintaining healthy diet and weight, avoiding sedentary life, stress management, control of BP/Sugar/High blood pressure Technologies like remote cardiac monitoring system or insertable cardiac monitoring, or even our smart watches have mechanism to detect atrial fibrillation there by we can treat and prevent stroke. Apart from these devices like LA Appendage occluder implantation (which is done non surgically through small tube inserted through groin) is a novel modality which can prevent embolic stroke in patient with Atrial fibrillation. Regular health check helps identify these risk factors. If someone has developed a stroke, then he must reach hospital as early as possible so that we identify the cause and if it's Ischemic we can give clot dissolving(thrombolytic) medicine to prevent brain damage or if it's a hemorrhagic stroke we can do treatment to control bleeding either medicinally or by surgery.

Q. What are the lifestyle changes required to control or prevent Stroke?

A: It is advisable for the people to exercise regularly, eat heathy food and keep a check on lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension and abnormal cholesterol level. Some lifestyle factors that have been proved to have reduced stroke risks include consumption of less salt, avoidance of smoking/alcohol, doing regular exercises (at least 30-45 min moderate intensity exercise 5-6 days a week), maintaining a normal body weight and stress management.