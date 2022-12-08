Strep A Death Toll Rises To 9 Children: UK Parents Worried Over Sending Them School

A common but in rare cases life-threatening infection has killed nine children in the United Kingdom since September, the latest case being of a five-year-old girl who attended a primary school. The infection is caused by a bacteria called Group A Streptococcus (GAS).

Strep A is a bacteria commonly found on the skin or in the throat. Under some circumstances, it can cause disease and in rare cases, it can cause life-threatening invasive infections. The rare, invasive forms of the illness caused by the same bacteria have killed several children in the United Kingdom in the past some time.

An international media outlet reported how a Dorset boy just one year of age slipped into a coma due to sepsis. The baby boy reportedly had repeated fevers, a rash, and breathing problems. However, his condition had been misdiagnosed by the physicians.

Numbers

While eight deaths have been reported in England and Wales, around 437 children in Scotland were reported as having the infection in the past two weeks. The infection is usually mild and sometimes asymptomatic, however, it can cause invasive infections, such as scarlet fever and can sometimes enter the bloodstream, causing sepsis.

As per the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency, the cases of scarlet fever have been higher than usually seen at this time of the year.

Strep A and infections

Bacteria called group A Streptococcus (group A strep) can cause many different infections. These infections range from minor illnesses to very serious and deadly diseases. These diseases are very contagious and can spread from one person to another through respiratory droplets and direct contact. Strep throat might start with mild symptoms such as a sore painful throat, swollen tonsils, and sometimes with white patches of pus. Fever and pain are common in this condition but not cough. Someone with strep throat might develop a rash and it is then called scarlet fever. If the infection becomes severe and invasive, it can lead to sepsis and even death.

Why a common disease has suddenly become so dangerous?

As per some experts, the rising infections might be due to immunity debt created by the pandemic. Many children weren't exposed to diseases and were in an overprotective atmosphere during the lockdowns and this might have weakened their immune response.