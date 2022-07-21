Why Is Covid-19 Booster Dose Necessary? Explains This Study

COVID-19 Booster Dose: The epidemic's threat has deepened due to the increasing corona cases. Let us tell you why it is necessary to have a booster dose of the vaccine.

Why COVID-19 booster shots are essential: In a new study against the coronavirus, a booster dose of the vaccine has been described as very important. This study of 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) was published on 15 June. It has been said that the vaccine provides better immunity than antibodies to protect against coronavirus infection, so it is necessary to take a booster vaccine. In addition, this study investigated how long immunity from vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 works and when the body's self-made immunity from antibodies starts decreasing. This information is essential to make an effective strategy to deal with corona.

Why Is The Booster Dose Necessary?

According to the news agency ANI, in this study, researchers have claimed that the vaccine against corona gives more protection than the body's immunity. However, due to the changing nature of the virus, the immunity built against it in the body can also not protect for a long time.

Analysis Of The Antibody Potency

Jeffrey P. Townsend and his colleagues used comparative evolutionary analysis to estimate the likelihood of reduced immunity and vulnerability to infection over time. For this, he studied the data of corona infection, re-infection data, the decreasing levels of antibodies after the formation of natural immunity, and the vaccine's effects.

Which Vaccine Gives Protection For How Many Days?

According to the study, vector vaccines from Oxford AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson protect against disease for 22.4 months and 20.5 months, respectively. Provides. After this study came to the fore, researchers agreed that taking only two vaccine doses against corona is not enough.

Free Booster Dose

There is a jump in corona cases in India. So the Centre provides a booster dose of the vaccine against covid free to people aged 18 to 59 years. Booster doses can be administered at government centres without any charges for 75 days.

