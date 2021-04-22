When experts are advising wearing two masks to enhance protection from the deadly coronavirus a doctor has been fined Rs 10000 for not wearing a mask while treating patients at his clinic in Jhansi Uttar Pradesh. According to media reports a team of the Kotwali Police found the doctor sitting with a number of patients in a small cabin without wearing a mask during a routine checking on Tuesday evening in Nariya Bazar in the old city. Most of the patients wear also not wearing masks. The SO of the Kotwali Police said that the doctor had beed warned earlier