When experts are advising wearing two masks to enhance protection from the deadly coronavirus, a doctor has been fined Rs 10,000 for not wearing a mask while treating patients at his clinic in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. According to media reports, a team of the Kotwali Police found the doctor sitting with a number of patients in a small cabin without wearing a mask during a routine checking on Tuesday evening in Nariya Bazar in the old city. Most of the patients wear also not wearing masks. The SO of the Kotwali Police said that the doctor had beed warned earlier too for not wearing a mask, but he flouted the covid protocol, despite being a medical professional. This time the doctor was slapped a challan of Rs 10,000 for violating Covid guidelines.

The practice of mask-wearing is not new for doctors. It has been part of their daily routines to wear medical-grade N95 or surgical during surgeries or interactions with patients or taking care of patients. There are many reasons behind mask-wearing. If a doctor does not wear a mask while attending a patient who have a respiratory virus, he/she could be at risk of getting the infection and then potentially spread to somebody else. Therefore, it is important for doctors to wear a medical-grade mask while treating patients with infectious diseases to avoid spreading any disease or getting sick herself. Wearing mask by doctors can prevent potential pathogens like bacteria and viruses from spreading from one room to the next in the hospital or clinic. It can also protect immuno-compromised patients from the spread of diseases. It is now more important than ever for doctors to wear mask white treating patients, given the rapidly increasing cases of Covid-19 and the emergence of more contagious virus variants.

Double-masking can give you better protection

Wearing two tightly-fitted face masks can nearly double the effectiveness of filtering out SARS-CoV-2-sized particles, preventing them from reaching the wearer's nose and mouth and causing COVID-19, said authors of a study recently published in JAMA Internal Medicine. According to the experts, the enhanced filtration mainly due to the elimination of gaps or poor-fitting areas of a mask. They pointed out that medical procedure masks usually don't fit our faces perfectly, and thus suggested layering a cloth mask over a procedure mask to improve the fitting and thereby the filtration efficiency.

A recent study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study had also suggested that if everyone double-masked, the COVID exposure can be reduced by 96.4 per cent. Many doctors and health experts advise that people should consider double-masking when venturing out in crowded places like airports, bus stands and while using public/local transport to work, etc.

You can wear a surgical mask and then a cloth mask on top of it or two cloth masks, or one cloth mask on a 3ply mask is an ideal combination. If you are visiting extremely crowded places, it is advisable to use a face shield, along with a mask. But avoid double masking if you’re using an N95 mask. Double-masking is not recommended for children.