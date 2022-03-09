Why COVID-19 Symptoms Are Mild For Some, Deadly For Others? Scientists Reveal

Yes, some people do experience the worse symptoms of COVID-19, while others don't experience anything at all (asymptomatic). But, why is it so? Let's hear it from the scientists.

Ever imagined why some people experience the worse symptoms of the deadly COVID-19 infection, while others don't even experience any? Since 2019, the year when the emergence of the COVID virus was first identified, scientists from around the world have struggled to explain why some people infected with coronavirus have no symptoms, whereas others experience a catastrophic and life-threatening illness.

Reason Why You May Develop Severe COVID

In a recent study, scientists from the University of Edinburgh in the UK have stated that they have identified some genetic factors that make certain people suffer severe symptoms of COVID-19 than others. According to them, this finding will help develop more effective treatments for the deadly viral disease.

For the study, the researchers sequenced the genomes of 7,491 patients from 224 intensive care units in the UK. Their DNA was compared with 48,400 other people who had not had COVID-19, and that of a further 1,630 people who had experienced the mild disease.

The team found key differences in 16 genes in the ICU patients when compared with the DNA of the other groups. The researchers said that there is an involvement of seven other genetic variations already associated with severe COVID-19 discovered in earlier studies from the same team.

According to the experts, Alpha-10 which is found in immune system signalling is enough to increase a patient's risk of severe disease. This highlights the gene's key role in the immune system and suggests that treating patients with interferon -- proteins released by immune cells to defend against viruses -- may help manage disease in the early stages.

Blood Clotting In COVID Patients

The study also found that variations in genes that control the levels of a central component of blood clotting -- known as Factor 8 -- were associated with critical illness in Covid-19. Thus, this explains everything about why some people might develop blood clotting issues due to COVID infection.

According to scientists, factor 8 is the gene underlying the most common type of haemophilia. Explaining the same, Professor Mark Caulfield from Queen Mary University of London, and co-author of the study said, "Through our whole genome sequencing research, we have discovered novel gene variants that predispose people to severe illness -- which now offer a route to new tests and treatments, to help protect the public from this virus."

(With inputs from Agencies)