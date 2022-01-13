Why COVID-19 Deaths Are Increasing Despite Vaccination? COVID Task Force Member EXPLAINS

In terms of deaths, in just 11 days in 2022, India has recorded 3,573 deaths including 442 fatalities reported on Wednesday. The total death toll stands at 4,84,655 in India.

As India fights the third wave of COVID-19, driven by the two most contagious strains of the virus, namely Delta and Omicron, data has revealed that there has been a steep rise in coronavirus-related fatalities in India. However, the rate of increase in deaths remains much lower than what was reported during the second wave last year. According to the Health Ministry, in 2022, India has recorded a total of 3,131 deaths till January 11, an average of 284 deaths per day across the nation. Looking at the current trend of the virus in the country, some experts opine that India is experiencing the Omicron-led third wave which may see the peak around February first week.

Only 5-10% Hospitalisation Rate In The Third Wave

The Health Ministry has underlined that the active cases that needed hospitalisation care were 20-23 per cent during the second COVID surge. However, only 5 to 10 per cent of active cases require hospital administration currently, even as the overall situation is evolving, and the need for hospitalisation care could change.

Still, looking at the death rate, experts said that there could be some factors contributing to this fatality rate. Talking to the media, Dr Sunila Garg, COVID-19 Task Force member, said that the rising numbers of deaths could be attributed to the comorbidities and also the delay in reporting the infection.

"Our vaccines have 93 per cent efficacy which prevents the serious illness, hospitalisations and deaths but against the original strain of the coronavirus. Now, we don't know whether the deaths are happening due to Omicron or Delta variant," said Garg. However, she added that "vaccination still prevents us against the severe infection and can be attributed to lower deaths compared to the last wave".

Vaccinated Patients Died After Contracting The Virus

Talking about why vaccinated patients are also dying after catching the infection in Delhi, Garg said "Delhi is a big state with a huge population and the virus affects everyone differently. Chances are there that they would have been administered the vaccines at later stages". The point is that vaccine prevents serious illness and hospitalisation, she added.

"Vaccines are working efficiently that is the reason why hospitalisation rates are much lower despite rising cases of Omicron. The government has allowed the booster dose for the 60 plus population with comorbidities because as time advances, their immunity wanes and therefore, there is a need to boost their immunity against the virus. The vaccine still protects us from severe infection," said Dr. Neeraj Nischal, Additional Professor, Medicine, AIIMS.

(With inputs from IANS)

