In the fight against COVID-19, disinfectants play a big role. It sanitises surfaces and also has been the centre of a few controversies. We all know how US president Donald Trump raked up a controversy a few weeks back by his outlandish remark on the efficacy of disinfectants in killing the novel coronavirus. According to him, since disinfectants can kill viruses on surfaces, it may effectively eliminate it if it is injected into people too. COVID-19, as we all know is a highly contagious disease. It can spread via respiratory droplets that may be suspended in the air after an infected person sneezes or coughs. These droplets may sometimes fall on surfaces where it may survive for a long time. If you touch these surfaces and then touch your face and eyes, you run the risk of infection. That is why it is so necessary to disinfect surfaces and wear masks.

Now, given the effectiveness of disinfectants in killing this new strain of coronavirus, many governments have taken to spraying them in public places and spaces in a bid to contain the spread of the contagion. But how effective is this? The World Health Organisation says that this may, not be the right response to the virus as spraying can be ineffective and harmful too.

Disinfectants may be inactivated by dirt and debris

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), spraying disinfectant on the streets, as practiced in some countries, may not eliminate the COVID-19 virus and even poses a serious health risk. This premier organization released a document recently on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces as part of the response to the virus. The document says that 'spraying or fumigation of outdoor spaces, such as streets or marketplaces, is… will not kill the COVID-19 virus or other pathogens. This is because dirt and debris can inactivate the disinfectant.

A serious health risk

WHO further goes on to say that even in the absence of organic matter, chemical spraying is unlikely to adequately cover all surfaces for the duration of the contact time one needs to inactivate pathogens. The streets and pavements are not “reservoirs of infection” of COVID-19. WHO adds that spraying disinfectants, even outside, can be “dangerous for human health”. Moreover, the document reiterates the point that spraying individuals with disinfectants does not make sense.

WHO’s warnings and recommendations

WHO’s warning is based on a study that warns against the systematic spraying and fumigating of disinfectants on surfaces in indoor spaces. According to this premier organization, spraying of disinfectants is ineffective outside direct spraying areas. It says that spraying chlorine or other toxic chemicals on people can cause eye and skin irritation, bronchospasm and gastrointestinal effects. Instead wiping surfaces with a cloth or wipe that has been soaked in disinfectant is enough.

What experts say

There is, as yet, no precise information as to the period during which the viruses remain infectious on various surfaces. Many studies say that the virus can stay on several types of surfaces for several days. Scientists conduct these studies in a laboratory setting. So most of the conclusions are theoritical. Scientists say that these results must be ‘read with caution’ in the real-world environment. WHO says that even in the absence of organic matter, chemical spraying is unlikely to adequately cover all surfaces for the duration of the required contact time needed to inactivate pathogens. It added that streets and pavements are not seen as ‘reservoirs of infection’ of COVID-19.