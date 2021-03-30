As India is witnessing a huge surge in the daily COVID-19 cases, the centre on Tuesday issued a new warning saying that the coronavirus situation is “turning from bad to worse” and is a huge cause of worry, especially for some states. The Centre also stressed that the whole country is at risk and nobody should be complacent. Also Read - Indian company develops drug to treat COVID-19, seeks emergency use authorisation

List Of Indian States At Higher Risk Of Second Wave Of COVID-19

From Maharashtra to Delhi — the centre has shared a list of the top 10 COVID-19 high-burden districts of the country which can face the worst of the situation. At a press conference, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the 10 districts with maximum active COVID-19 cases are Pune (59,475), Mumbai (46,248), Nagpur (45,322), Thane (35,264), Nashik (26,553), Aurangabad (21,282), Bengaluru Urban (16,259), Nanded (15,171), Delhi (8,032), Ahmednagar (7,952).

Stressing that the situation is turning from bad to worse, NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said, "COVID-19 situation is turning from bad to worse. In the last few weeks, especially in some states, it is a huge cause for worry. No state, no part of the country or district should be complacent." He further added, "We are facing an increasingly severe and intense situation, more so surely in some districts. But the whole country is potentially at risk and therefore all efforts to contain and save lives should be taken.

Second COVID-19 Wave — Here’s How The Centre Is Preparing

Speaking to the media about how the centre is prepping to take a hold of the situation if things go out of control and another wave hits the country, Paul said, “Hospital and ICU preparations have to be readied. If the cases increase rapidly, the healthcare system would be overwhelmed.”

Currently, Maharashtra is witnessing a worse spurt in the active COVID-19 cases. Last week the state had an average positivity rate of 23 per cent, this is followed by Punjab 8.82 per cent, Chattisgarh 8.24 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 7.82 per cent, Tamil Nadu 2.5 per cent, Karnataka 2.45 per cent, Gujarat 2.22 per cent, and Delhi 2.04 per cent. According to the government’s data, the average national positivity rate during last week was 5.65 per cent.

What Is Next?

All states and Union Territories are reporting a surge in cases and there is a need to significantly and exponentially increase the number of COVID-19 tests. The proportion of RT-PCR tests need to be increased too. “On Saturday, we held meeting with these states and also spoke to 47 districts. We requested them to increase the number of tests with a special focus on RT-PCR tests. Rapid antigen tests must be used for screening and in densely populated areas where cases are coming in clusters. The preferred test should be the RT-PCR ones,” one of the experts was quoted as saying.

On variants of the virus, the health secretary said 10 laboratories have done genome sequencing of 11064 samples since December of which the UK variant was detected in 807 samples, South African variant in 47 and Brazilian variant in one. A total of 6,11,13,354 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till 10 am. About 81,74,916 healthcare workers got the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 51,88,747 the second dose. As many as 89,44,742 frontline workers got the first dose and 37,11,221 the second dose.

Experts also said that 48.39 per cent, Telangana tops the list of states with the highest COVID-19 vaccine doses given in private facilities. Delhi came second with 43.11 per cent vaccinations in private facilities. From April 1, people above the age of 45 years would be eligible for vaccination. They can register themselves in the CoWIN platform, the Aarogya Setu app or go for on-site registrations which would start after 3 pm, the health ministry said.