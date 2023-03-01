WHO Warns Tourists Visiting Bird-Flu Hit Countries To Avoid Farms, Wet Markets

In the wake of the global outbreak of bird flu, the WHO has warned tourists visiting the affected countries to avoid farms, wet markets, and other areas where animals are slaughtered to prevent the contraction of infection.

This comes after an 11-year-old girl in Cambodia died after contracting the avian influenza A (H5N1) virus. While her infected father remains in isolation in the hospital, 11 other close contacts have tested negative, the WHO said in a recent report.

The discovery of two related bird flu cases within the same family raised concern over the potential human-to-human spread of the virus. As per experts, the risk of human-to-human transmission remains low.

Reportedly, the 11-year-old girl died last Wednesday and her father tested positive two days after.

As per the CDC, the father and daughter had contracted the infection from the same village but the chances of transmission of the virus between them remain nil.

According to WHO, whenever avian influenza viruses are circulating in poultry, there is a risk for sporadic infection or small clusters of human cases due to exposure to infected poultry or contaminated environments. Hence, as per the global health watchdog, human cases of infection could rise.

The health agency said: "Travellers to countries with known outbreaks of animal influenza should avoid farms, contact with animals in live animal markets, entering areas where animals may be slaughtered, or contact with any surfaces that appear to be contaminated with animal faeces."

According to the WHO, from 2003 to 2023, a total of 873 human cases of infection with influenza A (H5N1) and 458 deaths have been reported globally from 21 countries. In Cambodia, the two cases of H5N1 are the first to be reported since 2014.

Bird flu also called avian influenza is a viral infection that can affect birds, animals and even humans. H5N1 is the most common form of bird flu. It is deadly to birds and can easily infect human beings. The virus occurs naturally in wild waterfowl, but can easily spread to domestic poultry.

(With inputs from IANS)

