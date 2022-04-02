WHO Warns Of New Covid Mutant Strain XE - A Hybrid Of Two Omicron Subvariants

The new recombinant strain XE is a hybrid strain of two Omicron subvariants: BA.1 and BA.2 lineage.

Amid fear that Omicron BA.2 variant may lead to Covid 4th wave, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued warning about another Covid mutant strain.

According to the UN agency, the new Covid mutant strain XE is a hybrid strain of two Omicron subvariants: BA.1 and BA.2 lineage. Concerningly, preliminary studies have suggested that the XE strain has a growth rate advantage of 10 per cent as compared to the BA.2 variant.

So far, researchers have identified three recombinant strains: XD, XE and XF. The XD and XF variants are a combination of Delta and BA.1.

A study by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) claimed the XD variant is a hybrid of French Delta and BA.1 lineage, and that it basically comprises of various 10s of sequences. The XF variant, on the other hand, is said to be a hybrid of UK Delta and BA.1 lineage.

In its report, WHO said that the new XE variant, which is a mix of a large UK BA.1 and BA.2 lineage, was first detected in the United Kingdom on 19 January. More than 600 sequences have been reported and confirmed since then.

"Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of ~10 per cent as compared to BA.2, however this finding requires further confirmation," reads the WHO report.

Out of the three, the XD appears to be more concerning, according to virologists.

What Covid-19 pandemic would look like in 2022?

The UN agency recently laid out three possible paths that the Covid-19 pandemic might follow in 2022 warning that a new, more virulent variant could be lurking round the corner.

While the severity of disease caused by the virus would most likely wane over time with greater public immunity, there is a possibility of the emergence of a variant of concern more dangerous than Omicron, it suggested.

"Based on what we know now, the most likely scenario is that the virus continues to evolve, but the severity of disease it causes reduces over time as immunity increases due to vaccination and infection," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press conference.

He noted that vaccine equity remains the single most powerful tool we have to save lives and highlighted the importance 70 per cent vaccination target worldwide. He also expressed disappointment that some in the global health community see this target as no longer relevant.

#VaccinEquity remains the single most powerful tool we have to save lives. I'm surprised that there are some in the global health community who see the 70% target as no longer relevant. My answer to that is: are some lives worth more than others? pic.twitter.com/nSlrvx17KG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 1, 2022