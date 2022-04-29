WHO Warns Formula Milk Companies To End Exploitative Marketing, Asks Govts To Enact Laws Against It

Exploitative Formula Milk Marketing Dissuading Mothers From Breastfeeding

Formula milk companies are targeting new mothers with personalized social media content that is often not recognizable as advertising, according to WHO.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on the baby formula industry to stop employing exploitative marketing practices, which are dissuading mothers from breastfeeding exclusively. It has also asked governments to enact and enforce laws to end all advertising or other promotion of formula milk products to protect children and new families.

A new WHO report titled 'Scope and impact of digital marketing strategies for promoting breast-milk substitutes' has revealed shocking extent of exploitative formula milk marketing employed by the formula milk industry, which is valued at some US$55 billion.

WHO said that formula milk companies are paying social media platforms and influencers to gain direct access to pregnant women and mothers at some of the most vulnerable moments in their lives. They are targeting new mothers with personalized social media content that is often not recognizable as advertising.

Digital marketing techniques being used to influence new mothers

The UN agency noted that formula milk companies make use of tools like apps, virtual support groups or 'baby-clubs', paid social media influencers, promotions and competitions and advice forums or services, to buy or collect personal information and send personalized promotions to new pregnant women and mothers.

The report also cited findings of new research that sampled and analyzed 4 million social media posts about infant feeding published between January and June 2021. These posts reached 2.47 billion people and generated more than 12 million likes, shares or comments, it said.

Formula milk companies post content on their social media accounts around 90 times per day, reaching 229 million users; representing three times as many people as are reached by informational posts about breastfeeding from non-commercial accounts the report added.

The organisation cautioned that this pervasive marketing is increasing purchases of breast-milk substitutes and dissuading mothers from breastfeeding exclusively as recommended.

Stop promotion of commercial milk formulas

Dr Francesco Branca, Director of the WHO Nutrition and Food Safety department said, "The promotion of commercial milk formulas should have been terminated decades ago. The fact that formula milk companies are now employing even more powerful and insidious marketing techniques to drive up their sales is inexcusable and must be stopped."

WHO also mentioned studies that revealed that misleading marketing reinforces myths about breastfeeding and breast milk and undermines women's confidence in their ability to breastfeed successfully.

