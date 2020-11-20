The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday warned that the antiviral drug remdesivir should not be used to treat COVID-19 patients no matter how ill they are as there is no evidence it works. The panel found a lack of evidence that remdesivir improved outcomes that matter to patients such as reduced mortality need for mechanical ventilation time to clinical improvement and others Xinhua news agency quoted the WHO's Guideline Development Group (GDG) panel as saying in a statement. Any beneficial effects of remdesivir if they do exist are likely to be small and the possibility of important harm remains