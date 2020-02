Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause diseases ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases.

The death toll due to the new coronavirus ( COVID-19) has reached 1,868 in mainland China, and as many as 72,436 people have been infected so far, as per the latest reports.

The number of new daily infections fell below 2,000 on Tuesday for the first time since January, according to China’s National Health Commission (NHC). But this doesn’t mean that the outbreak is over – warn global experts.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday warned against “blanket measures” over the coronavirus outbreak. The organisation pointed out that the epidemic outside of China was only affecting a “tiny” proportion of the population. It also said that the infection has mortality rate of around 2 %, which is less deadly than other coronaviruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) or Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus suggests on taking measures proportional to the situation, but says blanket measures may not help.

WHO officials rejected the suggestion that all cruises should be halted to avoid spread of infections.

How bad Was the SARS, MERS epidemic ?

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause diseases ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Wuhan coronavirus or nCoV-2019 is the latest member of this family (number seventh) and the most severe one. Other deadly viruses of this family include Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

In late 2003, SARS-CoV first infected people in the Guangdong province of southern China and spread to more than two dozen countries. The epidemic of SARS resulted in more than 8000 cases, killing nearly 800.

Following detailed investigations, researchers found that SARS-CoV transmitted from civet cats to humans. They assumed that civet cats got infected from bats – which are frequent carriers hosts of coronaviruses. There has been no cases of SARS worldwide since 2004.

Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), also called camel flu, is a viral respiratory infection caused by the MERS-coronavirus (MERS-CoV). While it is believed to be transmitted from camels to humans, it is unclear how. As of April 4, 2017, nearly 2000 cases have been reported. About 36% of those who are diagnosed with the disease die from it. The infection was first identified in 2012 in Saudi Arabia and most cases have occurred in the Arabian Peninsula.

With inputs from agencies