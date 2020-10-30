As of date there is no internationally approved COVID-19 vaccine yet. But according to estimates made by the World Health Organisation the first one could be ready by as early as December barely a year after the virus first appeared in China. It usually takes years to develop vaccines. A vaccine scheme co-led by the World Health Organisation is setting up a compensation fund for people in poor nations who might suffer any side-effects from COVID-19 vaccines. This step was taken after experts voiced fears about finances being a possible roadblock to a global rollout of shots started doing the