Rare Side Effects Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine: 80% Recipients Complain of This Ear Disorder

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that their team is looking into the possible side effect in the ears associated with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. In a recent report, some recipients of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine complained about suffering from some rare hearing problems, particularly tinnitus, or ringing of the ears.

According to the report, the WHO has noted that around 367 cases of tinnitus and 164 cases of hearing loss were registered from various countries after receiving the Pfizer jab. They further added that most of these cases were logged in the first 24 hours after the shot. Calling these rare side effects the WHO said, "This total number of hearing loss cases are out of 11 million vaccine receivers, which makes it an extremely rare side effect of the jab."

The Vulnerable Age Group

Talking about which age group complained the most of the cases of this rare ear disorder, the WHO said that the people who reported tinnitus ranged in ages from 19 to 91, and nearly three-quarters were women. These recipients are mainly from countries like UK, and US. And many of these patients had recovered from the infection also.

Some of the symptoms they experienced are - a ringing, buzzing, or hissing noise in one or both ears. However, both CDC and WHO have stated that they are still investigating the cases. "So far there is no known cause for tinnitus, and also there is no proof that the vaccines may cause any hearing problems".

Common Side Effects of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Experiencing some side effects after getting the vaccine shot is extremely common. Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine too causes some common side effects which are mild and stays for a day or two. Check the complete list:

Fever Pain at the injection site Extremely tired or fatigue Mild to moderate headache

Pfizer Booster Doses Gets Nod From US FDA

Meanwhile, the US regulators, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday gave authorization to another COVID-19 booster for people aged 50 and older, a step to offer extra protection for the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus rebounds. Until now, the FDA had cleared fourth doses only for people 12 and older who have severely weakened immune systems. The agency said this especially fragile group also can get an additional booster, a fifth shot.

(With inputs from Agencies)