WHO sounds alarm on rising pregnancy risks linked to diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure

WHO warns that diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure are making pregnancies riskier worldwide, urging better care for mothers before, during and after childbirth.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 17, 2026 4:15 PM IST

Pregnancy risks (Image AI Generated)

The World Health Organization (WHO) is working on new recommendations to improve care for pregnant and postpartum women living with noncommunicable diseases (NCDs). These include long-term health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and other chronic conditions. Some may already exist before pregnancy, while others can develop during pregnancy, causing problems for both mother and baby.

An increasing number of pregnancies are becoming complicated due to NCDs globally. These conditions may be present before pregnancy or develop during pregnancy. These diseases are becoming a major cause of illness and death among women of reproductive age, say health experts.

Why is WHO focusing on NCDs during pregnancy?

According to WHO, NCDs are now playing a more prominent role in maternal health issues worldwide. Maternal deaths due to indirect causes make up about 23% of the total global number of maternal deaths, and many are associated with chronic diseases, with severe bleeding (haemorrhage) being the largest cause of maternal deaths.

This burden is significantly more severe in LMICs, where access to specialist care is often restricted. Antenatal care is often the first time women engage with the health service and, for some women, can be an important opportunity to identify and control chronic health conditions.

Risks of NCDs during pregnancy

NCDs may have a negative impact on a pregnant woman's chances of experiencing pregnancy complications. Women with obesity, diabetes or high blood pressure are at a greater risk of developing:

Pre-eclampsia (a serious condition that can occur in pregnancy characterised by high blood pressure)

Preterm birth

Gestational diabetes

Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy

Caesarean delivery

Babies born smaller or larger than expected for their gestational age

Newborn complications requiring intensive care

The consequences can last even after a baby has been born. Women who experience NCD-related complications during pregnancy could potentially face a greater risk of developing chronic diseases in the future, such as cardiovascular disease.

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WHO's ongoing efforts

In 2025, WHO released its first guidelines focusing on the management of diabetes and sickle cell anaemia during pregnancy. Experts, however, believe there is more to do until these recommendations can be put into practice on a full scale, including in nations where healthcare resources are scarce.

WHO will hold a virtual Expert Convening on NCD Care Integration During Pregnancy on 30 June 2026 to help tackle these challenges. The meeting will serve to increase the uptake of NCD care into the maternal health system and make future policy guidelines feasible and relevant to various health service contexts.

Through the upcoming guidance offered by WHO, maternal healthcare systems are expected to be strengthened, ensuring that women with chronic conditions receive the support they need to have a safe pregnancy and healthy outcomes for both mother and child.

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