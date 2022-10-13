WHO Shares Detailed Report On Children’s Deaths In Gambia, Indian Govt Forms Committee To Examine It

Sonepat-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals have been asked to stop all its manufacturing activities after its cough syrups found "contaminated" in Gambia.

The Indian government has formed a four-member committee to examine the detailed report shared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia allegedly after using Indian-made cough syrups.

Last week, the UN health agency had issued an alert on four cough and cold syrups manufactured by Indian firm Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, suggesting that the "contaminated" medicines may have led to acute kidney injuries and deaths of 66 children in the west African nation.

The four-member committee will have Dr Y.K Gupta, Vice Chairperson, Standing National Committee on Medicines (who will be heading the panel); Dr Pragya D. Yadav, NIV, ICMR, Pune; Dr Arti Bahl, Division of Epidemiology, NCDC, New Delhi; and A.K. Pradhan, JDC(I), CDSCO.

Quoting an official source, news agency IANS reported that the committee will examine and analyse adverse event reports, causal relationship, and all related details shared by WHO, and then advise and recommend the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on the suitable course of action to be taken.

Meanwhile, the CDSCO and State Drug Controller Haryana have asked the Sonepat-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals to stop all its manufacturing activities after deficiencies were found on local inspection.

Toxic contaminants found in India-made cough and cold syrups

The WHO Medical Product Alert issued on 5 October 2022 stated that laboratory analysis of the samples of the medicines collected from The Gambia were found containing "unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants"

"Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal. Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death," it stated.

The four products in question are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup. All these products are manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited (Haryana, India).