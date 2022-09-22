WHO Reveals The True Scale Of Noncommunicable Diseases: Every 2 Seconds, Someone Under 70 Dies Of NCD

Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) cause 17 million premature deaths every year, 86 per cent of these occur in low- and middle-income countries, as per the WHO.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a new report highlighting the true scale of the threat posed by noncommunicable diseases (NCDs). Every year, 17 million premature deaths occur due to noncommunicable diseases, the UN health agency revealed, while calling on global leaders to take urgent action to combat the growing burden of NCDs.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, launched the new report on Wednesday during the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Heads of State and Government Group gathered for the first time this year for the prevention of NCDs, with the President of Ghana and the Prime Minister of Norway leading the gathering.

In addition, Dr Tedros announced the reappointment of Michael R. Bloomberg as WHO Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases and Injuries. This is the third time Bloomberg's two-year appointment was renewed, since he was appointed to the role in 2016.

The WHO also released a data portal that brings together all its data related to NCDs for 194 countries.

Global burden of noncommunicable diseases

The WHO report, "Invisible Numbers: The true scale of noncommunicable diseases," not only reveals the extent of global NCD burden and risk factors, but also acknowledges the progress countries are making in their fight against these diseases.

"Every two seconds, someone under 70 somewhere in the world dies of an NCD. Noncommunicable diseases like heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and lung disease now outnumber infectious disease as the top killers globally," the WHO said in a press release.

Dr Tedros urged countries to use cost-effective and globally applicable NCD interventions to save lives. He noted that every country, regardless of its income level, can use these interventions.

NCD is the biggest health problem in India too

An NCD or NCD risk factor was also ranked as the biggest health problem in five countries, including India, Colombia, Jordan, the United Republic of Tanzania and the United States of America, as revealed by a new survey commissioned by WHO and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Additionally, the survey highlighted that there's lack of awareness of about NCDs and their risk factors, which include tobacco and alcohol consumption, unhealthy diets, and lack of physical activity.

The majority of people surveyed in these five countries agreed that proven interventions and policies like incorporating more green spaces in urban health design and increasing taxes on tobacco can help reduce deaths from noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

Michael R. Bloomberg, who is the founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies, pointed out that NCDs are a major risk factor for COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

"Noncommunicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic lung disease, and cancer are the world's biggest silent killers but they can often be prevented with investment in proven, cost-effective interventions," he stated.

According to WHO, noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) is responsible for nearly three-quarters of deaths worldwide, and 17 million people below 70 years die of NCDs every year, mostly in low- and middle-income countries.

All the member states of the United Nations have committed to reducing premature deaths from NCDs by one-third by 2030. The WHO emphasized the need for urgent global efforts to reach Sustainable Development Goal targets and reduce premature deaths from NCDs.