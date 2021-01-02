COVID-19 the disease spread by the coronavirus ha claimed millions of lives so far. As the world continues to fight the deadly coronavirus the emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 has put the world on high alert. A World Health Organization (WHO) report on Thursday warned that four variants of SARS-CoV-2 causing the disease are circulating the globe. Here’s everything you need to know about the variants. D614G: The variant that replaced the initial COVID strain According to WHO “a variant of SARS-CoV-2 with a D614G substitution in the gene encoding the spike protein emerged in late January or early