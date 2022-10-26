WHO Releases List Of Deadly Infection-Causing Fungus: 19 Most Dangerous Of The Lot

Picture of oral fungus

While infections caused by bacteria and viruses have been very common, the fungus has been the least affecting pathogen till now. The terror caused by a black fungus was first observed in 2021 when it caused complications in critically ill patients suffering from COVID. As per the WHO, fungal infections have become increasingly common and are known to cause severe illness and even death. With less known about them and some of the forms being resistant to treatment, this has become a global cause of concern.

As per the global health watchdog, when fungi that cause infections become resistant to treatments, the risk of contracting invasive infections also rises. Only four classes of antifungal medicines are currently available in the world. Most fungal pathogens lack rapid and sensitive diagnostics and those that exist are not widely affordable and available.

Who is more at the risk?

During the pandemic, incidences of invasive fungal infections increased dramatically among those hospitalized. In the words of the WHO, some fungi pathogens like to lurk around the hospitals to attack the most vulnerable patients. The invasive forms of these fungal infections often affect severely ill patients and those with significant underlying immune system-related conditions. Populations at the greatest risk of invasive fungal infections include those with cancer, HIV/AIDS, organ transplants, chronic respiratory disease, and post-primary tuberculosis infection.

The most wanted

As per some experts, in the shadows of antimicrobial resistance, fungal infections are fast-growing. These infections are becoming more resistant to treatments. As per WHO, the following are some most wanted deadly fungal pathogens that can cause severe illness in the human body:

Cryptococcus neoformans it can infect the brain causing death and serious disability Aspergillus fumigatus- it mainly affects the lungs and medications lose effect Candida auris- it hangs around in hospitals for months, hard to medicate or clean away Candida albicans- it enters the blood causing deadly infections

The path forward

As per WHO, to tackle fungal pathogens, steps have to be taken to protect the most vulnerable and save lives. The following are a few steps recommended by the WHO-

improve surveillance targeted support for research, development & innovation raise awareness & enhance public health interventions.

