WHO Releases First Guideline For Ebola Treatment, Strongly Recommends Two Monoclonal Antibodies

ZMapp And Remdesivir should not be used to treat Ebola virus disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its new guideline.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released its first guideline for treatment of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), and strongly recommended for the use of two monoclonal antibodies. These are mAb114 (Ansuvimab; Ebanga) and REGN-EB3 (Inmazeb).

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), or Ebola haemorrhagic fever as it is also known, is a rare, but severe and often deadly viral disease. Infection with the Ebola virus can cause fever, diarrhea, vomiting, and bleeding (inside or outside the body). However, early diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve the patients' survival.

The WHO's guidelines for Ebola treatments are based on "a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials of therapeutics for the disease." The organization noted that the clinical trials were conducted during Ebola outbreaks, with the largest trial conducted in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Monoclonal antibody treatments for Ebola

According to WHO, the two recommended monoclonal antibody treatments can be used for all patients who are tested positive for Ebola virus, including older people, pregnant and breastfeeding women, children and newborns. These should be given to patients as early as possible after laboratory confirmation of diagnosis, the guideline said.

The monoclonal antibody treatments will complement current clinical care guidance that outlines the optimized supportive care for Ebola patients, the WHO stated.

The WHO guideline warns against use of ZMapp and remdesivir to treat Ebola virus disease patients.

What the experts have to say about the new guideline

Dr Richard Kojan, President of ALIMA, The Alliance for International Medical Action, called this therapeutic guide "a critical tool to fight Ebola."

"From now on, people infected with the Ebola virus will have a greater chance of recovering if they seek care as early as possible. As with other infectious diseases, timeliness is key, and people should not hesitate to consult health workers as quickly as possible to ensure they receive the best care possible," stated Dr Kojan, who is the co-chair of the Guideline Development Group of experts selected by WHO.

Dr Robert Fowler, University of Toronto, Canada and co-chair of the guideline development group, commented, "Provision of best supportive medical care to patients, combined with monoclonal antibody treatment MAb114 or REGN-EB3 now leads to recovery for the vast majority of people."

WHO will be supporting countries, manufacturers and partners to improve access to these lifesaving medicines, especially in places where these treatments are needed the most

