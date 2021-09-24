WHO Recommends Antibody Combination Therapy For Some COVID-19 Patients

This antibody treatment is unlikely to offer any meaningful benefits for other Covid-19 patients, WHO experts said.

The organisation has also urged drug producing companies and governments to address the high price and limited production of the antibody combination.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday approved an antibody combination therapy for COVID-19, especially for two specific groups of patients. It combines two antibodies -- casirivimab and imdevimab. These are monoclonal antibodies which when used together can bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and neutralise the virus's ability to infect cells.

To avoid health inequity and limited availability of the therapy, WHO recommends that patients who are non-severe and at higher risk for hospitalization and those that are severe or critical with seronegative status (those who have not developed natural antibodies against COVID-19 determined through accurate rapid tests) be treated with this combination therapy. These two patient groups will also benefit most from the treatment, it said.

Trials have shown that casirivimab and imdevimab combination has the potential to reduce the risk of hospitalisation and duration of symptoms in those at highest risk of severe disease, such as unvaccinated, older, or immunosuppressed patients. Another study found that the combination therapy helps reduce deaths and the need for mechanical ventilation in seronegative patients who are severe or critical ill.

However, the WHO has cautioned that administration of the antibodies requires specialized clinics, as well as trained staff to ensure safe and effective administration of the drug. This antibody treatment is unlikely to offer any meaningful benefits for other Covid-19 patients, WHO experts wrote in The BMJ.

Address high cost and low availability: WHO tells companies

The organization has also urged producing companies and governments to address the high price and limited production of the Regeneron antibody combination and ensure safe and appropriate handling of the medicine.

In a statement released on Friday, the WHO said that UNITAID is negotiating with Roche Pharmaceutical, which is currently manufacturing the drug for lower prices and equitable distribution across all regions, especially in low- and middle-income countries. The UN health agency is also in discussions with the company for a donation and distribution of the drug through UNICEF.

Additionally, WHO has called on manufacturers who may wish to submit their products for pre-qualification, which would help increase production and therefore greater availability of the treatment and expanded access. The WHO also encourages sharing of technology to allow for the manufacturing of biosimilar versions so that all patients who may need this treatment have access to it.

