WHO Puts Mental Health At The Heart Of Covid-19 Recovery, Launches New Programme For Children in European Region

Childhood and adolescence are critical stages of life for mental health.

The COVID-19 pandemic and now the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine have caused significant strain in their mental health in the WHO European Region.

Placing the mental health of children and adolescents at the heart of the COVID-19 recovery, the World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a new programme for European Region. Launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Health of Greece, the programme aims to support and promote the quality of mental health care of children and adolescents in all 53 countries of the WHO European Region.

The programme was launched during an official ceremony marking the opening of the new WHO Athens Quality of Care Office in Copenhagen.

"The programme is the result of ongoing partnership and collaboration between WHO/Europe and the Government of Greece across the health system spectrum including the important area of quality of care and patient safety," the WHO/Europe said in a press release.

Children and young people have suffered the most due to COVID-19

The WHO highlighted that childhood and adolescence are critical stages of life for mental health, "as this is a time when rapid growth and development take place." But the COVID-19 pandemic and now the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine have caused significant strain in their mental health.

"Mental health and well-being is a fundamental human right that should be at the heart of our health systems and key to recovery from the COVID-19 emergency. The pandemic has affected everyone in society, but the most vulnerable, including children and young people, have suffered the most," said Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe.

The new programme will support millions of children and young people across the WHO European Region with concrete steps and solutions to improve and promote their mental health and the quality of mental health services available to them, he added.

Athanasios Plevris, Minister of Health of Greece.

Athanasios Plevris, Minister of Health of Greece, commented, "As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we find ourselves in a position of unparalleled opportunity. This is the opportunity to prepare for the future resilience of our health systems. Our greatest virtue is our health. And I am proud to see that the quality of health services is being placed at the heart of our agenda."

More about WHO's new mental health care programme

Experiencing armed conflicts, war, forced displacement or family separation can take a huge toll on people's mental health, in children and adolescents.

In its release, WHO/Europe pointed out that depression is a leading cause of illness and disability among adolescents globally and suicide is the fourth leading cause of death in 15 19-year-olds.

Through the new programme, WHO/Europe will support countries across the region in developing national strategies and frameworks and sharing lessons learned. It will also help in translating findings and lessons learned into practical tools and policies that support children's and young people's mental health needs.

Whether it is because of an unprecedented pandemic, or a sudden humanitarian crisis, meeting people's mental health needs especially those of children and young people must be at the heart of any functioning health system, Dr Kluge said.

He is hoping to make this a reality by working closely with all 53 countries in the WHO/Europe region.