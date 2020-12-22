Covid-19 upended our lives in the winter of 2019 and the world continues to combat the deadly virus. Now that we have entered the phase of vaccinations a new strain of the coronavirus has surfaced in the UK recently. The strain which is said to spread up to 70 per cent higher than other variants led countries to shut down travels to avoid the spread. What Is The New Variant Of Coronavirus? UK scientists have named the new strain as “VUI-202012/01” which seems to dominate over existing versions of SARS-CoV-2. This variant includes a genetic mutation in the spike protein