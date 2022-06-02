WHO Issues Warning Against Endemic Diseases Like Monkeypox, Lassa Fever As Cases Rise In Countries

As cases of infectious diseases such as monkeypox increase around the world, WHO asks countries to take precautions to contain the surge of endemic diseases.

Monkeypox is spreading at a rapid rate in many countries, and cases have risen to over 550 in 30 countries. WHO is of the view that the virus may be spreading 'undetected.' According to the World Health Organization's emergency director, Mike Ryan, monkeypox and Lassa fever are becoming more persistent and frequent.

Further explaining the spread, he said that climate change is leading to changing weather conditions, which is also impacting the food-seeking behaviour of animals and humans. As a result, diseases that normally circulate in animals are increasingly infecting humans. Unfortunately, our potential to amplify disease and spread it throughout our societies is growing, resulting in an increase in disease onset and amplification factors, he said.

Monkeypox Not Likely To Turn Into Another Pandemic

Dr Rosamund Lewis, top monkeypox expert at the World Health Organization said she doesn't expect the hundreds of cases reported so far to turn into another pandemic, but she acknowledged that there are still many unknowns about the disease, including how it's spreading and whether the suspension of mass smallpox vaccination decades ago may be hastening its spread.

She further said that while the majority of cases are being seen in gay, bisexual men, anyone is at potential risk for the disease, regardless of their sexual orientation. They are not concerned about a global pandemic, but they are concerned that "individuals may acquire this infection through high-risk exposure if they don't have the information, they need to protect themselves."

However, not much is known about the transmission of the monkeypox virus. Lewis said it's unclear if monkeypox is spread through intercourse or by intimate contact between people who engage in sexual activity, and that the risk to the general public is minimal. "It is not yet known whether this virus is exploiting a new mode of transmission, but what is clear is that it continues to exploit its well-known mode of transmission, which is close physical contact," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

You may like to read