As India begins its biggest vaccination program for everyone above 45-year-old with comorbidities on Monday Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first one to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS he informed via his Twitter handle at around 7 a.m. Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)