As India begins its biggest vaccination program for everyone above 45-year-old with comorbidities on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first one to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS,” he informed via his Twitter handle at around 7 a.m.

PM Narendra Modi further added: “Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!”

PM Modi was administered the vaccine at Delhi’s AIIMS by nurse Sister P Niveda.

Soon after taking the vaccine, PM Modi took to social media – Twitter and posted his picture (while he was being administered the Covid-19 vaccine). He also urged the citizens to get the vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

Talking to the media, Sister P Niveda said, “Sir (PM Modi) has been administered the first dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, second dose will be given in 28 days. He asked us where do we belong to & after vaccination he said, “Laga bhi di, pata hi nahi chala.”

According to official sources, the Prime Minister decided to get the jab early in the morning to avoid media glare and scores of people who could be queuing up at the hospital.

Who is this nurse who administered the first COVID-19 vaccine to PM Modi?

Sister P Niveda administered Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN to the prime minister. Nurse Niveda is from Kerala. Nurse Niveda is from Puducherry.

The government had announced on Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

COVID-19 Vaccination: Everything You Need To Know

Vaccination will be provided free of charge at the government health facilities and will be on a payment basis in the private health facilities. All private hospitals can charge Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 for service charges fixed by the central government.

Around 10,000 hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS can be used by states as Covid vaccination centres (CVCs).

The COWIN portal will provide the facility for booking an appointment based on the vaccination centres declared by the states/UTs, with their location, the dates on which appointment slots are provided and the capacity declared as open slots and the vacancies available at the time of booking.

Besides, all beneficiaries, regardless of the mode of access, i.e through online registration or mobilization through on-site registration are advised to carry the following for verification at the time of vaccination — Aadhar Card, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC); and Certificate of comorbidity for citizens in the age group of 45 years to 59 years.