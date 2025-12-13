Who Is Bhanupriya? Actress Who Worked With Dharmendra, Rajinikanth And Quit Films After Experiencing Memory Loss

A major shift came to Bhanupriya's life after the loss of her husband, which affected her health tremendously resulting in memory loss.

Bhanupriya is a veteran actor and classical dancer who is well-known for her outstanding performance in Indian cinema. The 58-year-old actress rose to fame with her debut film and starred in many blockbuster movies during the 1980s and 1990s. From acting alongside Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Rishi Kapoor, Jitendra and Dharmendra, the actress became an indelible part of the media-verse. Bhanupriya reigned the 80s by choosing thoughtful roles in her films and she is still remembered for some of her notable films such as Donga Mogudu and Jepu Donga.

Bhanupriya's Struggle With Memory Loss

The Thalapathi actress exchanged vows with Adarsh Kushal in 1998, but the duo lived separately since 2005, until his death in 2018 due to cardiac arrest. A major shift came to Bhanupriya's life after the loss of her husband, which affected her health tremendously resulting in memory loss. The 58-year-old actress previously shared in a 2023 interview with Yagna Murthy Buddha on YouTube about her deteriorating health and the reason behind her exit from films. She said, "I am unable to memorise things, which I should be doing. So I dropped out of the dance school and stopped practising dance altogether. I had forgotten my lines during the shoot of 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manishargal' 2022. This has been happening for about two years."

Can Grief Lead To Memory Loss?

Although it is not certain why the reason why the 58-year-old developed memory loss, healthcare professionals note that grief is often tied to a few different brain functions. Every person experiences differently and may have varying effects on their body and mind. It is common to notice changes in our thoughts, emotions and behaviour after losing loved ones. Many people report feelings of brain fog or loss of memory after going through a traumatic experience in their life, such as losing loved ones.

Grief expert Mary-Frances O'Connor, PH.D, explains, "Well, to think about what happens when we lose a loved one, you have to first recognize that the brain encodes a bond. When you fall in love with your spouse or with your child, the brain encodes this bond. Essentially, it creates a 'we', not just a 'you' and a 'me', but it creates a 'we' of overlapping experience. Because of that then, when a loved one is no longer there, we actually experience it as part of us is missing, right? At a very neural and coded level, our representation of the 'we' has a hole in it."

Tips To Cope With Grief

Grieving is an inevitable part of life when we lose loved ones, but it is necessary to pick up the pieces and move on with your life for your well-being. There are certain ways you can cope with pain and here's a simple guide you can follow:

TRENDING NOW

Acknowledge the pain you're experiencing due to loss

Understand that grief can trigger unexpected emotions

Accept that your grieving process is different for everyone

Don't hesitate to seek support from your family and friends

Take care of your physical wellbeing to support yourself emotionally

Recognize the difference between grief and depression

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.