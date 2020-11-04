Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) have highlighted the influenza risk for children and pregnant women during the Covid-19 pandemic calling for strong surveillance and testing. Maria Van Kerkhove technical lead for WHO's Health Emergencies Program said at a WHO press briefing on Monday that it was still unknown how the coming influenza season in the Northern Hemisphere is to unfold reports Xinhua news agency. However strong surveillance systems for influenza are already in place and are still working even during the pandemic. She recommended that people at high risk for influenza take vaccinations this year as the pandemic