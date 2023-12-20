WHO Flags JN.1 as 'Variant of Interest': Can COVID-19 Vaccines Protect You From This New COVID Strain?

WHO Flags JN.1 as 'Variant of Interest':

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the new COVID strain JN.1 as the 'variant of interest'. The global body also said that the vaccine efficacy towards this variant is ... Read on to know more.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified the newly detected JN.1 coronavirus strain as a 'variant of interest'. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the global health body said, "Based on the available evidence, the additional global public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low." JN.1 was previously classified as a variant of interest as a part of its parent lineage BA.2.86.

The WHO classifies variants based on their potential impact, even if the actual threat is still unclear. This allows for early monitoring and research to be conducted.

New COVID Strain JN.1: Variant of Interest, But No Immediate Threat

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this month said that the subvariant JN.1 makes up about an estimated 15% to 29% of cases in the United States as of Dec. 8, according to the agency's latest projections.

It added that currently there is no evidence that JN.1 presents an increased risk to public health relative to other currently circulating variants and an updated shot could keep Americans protected against the variant.

New COVID Variant Is Here! What We Know About JN.1

As COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the countries, mostly dominated by the highly infectious JN.1 variant of coronavirus, many countries including India have been put on alert over the threat of a new wave in the upcoming days. Let's understand the variant closely and know how it is different than other variants of the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus.

JN.1 is a relatively new variant that has been detected in a limited number of cases worldwide. As per records, JN.1 was first detected in the US in September. Experts say that this new variant carries genetic mutations that could potentially make it more transmissible or evade immune responses.

Are Vaccines Effective Against JN.1 Variant?

Talking about the vaccine's efficacy against the newly spreading COVID variant JN.1, WHO officials said that the current coronavirus vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and death from JN.1 and other circulating variants of the COVID-19 virus. This means those who are fully vaccinated are at a lower risk of catching this virus and a higher risk of surviving the complications of the virus symptoms.

