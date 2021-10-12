WHO Experts Back COVID-19 Booster Shot For People With A Compromised Immune System

Booster shot has been the hot topic recently, but there is a lot of confusion as to who is eligible to get the third shot of the vaccines. WHO experts recently supported the use of COVID booster shot for immunocompromised people.

In the fight against the coronavirus, vaccines are people's best hope for ending the pandemic. While most vaccines have been proven to show more than 90 per cent effectiveness against COVID-19 and two doses of vaccine is enough to produce antibodies to fight the disease, it is not enough in some cases. Enters, the booster shot, which has been making headlines ever since it was announced. However, it is not for everyone! In a recent statement, experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) have recommended that the booster shot should be offered to moderately and severely immunocompromised people.

COVID-19 Booster Shot For Moderately To Severely Immunocompromised Patients

The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) recommended on Monday that such people receive a third dose of a vaccine on the WHO Emergency Use Listing (UEL) because they are "less likely to respond adequately to vaccination following a standard primary vaccine series and are at high risk of severe Covid-19 disease," according to the Xinhua news agency.

"When implementing this recommendation, countries should initially aim at maximizing two-dose coverage in that population, and thereafter administer the third dose, starting in the oldest age groups," SAGE said.

The WHO had previously proposed for a global embargo on Covid-19 booster doses in order to achieve a more fair global distribution of vaccinations that would allow every country to vaccinate at least 40% of its population. Last Monday, the Organization unveiled a plan to vaccinate 40% of each country's population against Covid-19 by the end of 2021, and 70% by the middle of 2022. The distribution of vaccines to low-income nations, notably those in Africa, will be prioritised under this initiative.

Which Vaccines Are Approved For Booster Shots?

Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac, AstraZeneca, and Covishield are among the Covid-19 vaccines that have been certified by the WHO UEL since the end of September. SAGE said it has also studied COVAXIN, a vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech, and that once the vaccine is approved by the WHO UEL, it will provide a policy recommendation.

WHO specialists recommend that persons over 60 receive third doses of the Chinese Sinovac and Sinopharm inactivated viral vaccinations. Meanwhile, depending on vaccine supply and access, the use of a heterologous (or live virus) jab for the additional dosage may be considered.

If Vaccines Are Effective Against COVID, Why Do People Need Booster Shots?

The vaccines available are still highly effective in protecting you from getting COVID-19 disease. Data suggest that vaccinated people have a five times lower rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection than unvaccinated people and a more than 10-fold higher rate of hospitalizations and deaths from the COVID Delta variant.

The level of antibodies against the COVID-19 virus begins to diminish several months after receiving the vaccine, therefore public health professionals believe it is reasonable to enhance those numbers with another injection of the vaccine. And antibodies for people who have a compromised immune system may lower earlier than those without. So, the official authorities are prioritizing those with a compromised immune system for the booster shot.

