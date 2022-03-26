WHO Expert Warns Of Dangerous ‘Double Effect’ Of Opening Up Too Quickly, High Omicron Transmissibility

Stealth Omicron Emerges As Dominant Strain globally.

Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is driving a fresh surge of Covid cases in Asia and Europe, says WHO.

The Indian government has decided to uplift all the Covid restrictions from March 31, keeping in view the declining coronavirus cases in the country. While countries are increasingly lowering their guard on Covid norms, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has cautioned that Omicron sub-variant BA.2, also known as "stealth" Omicron, has emerged as the dominant strain around the globe.

WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Dr Mike Ryan has also warned of the dangerous 'double effect' of opening up too quickly and high Omicron transmissibility.

"When you open up as quickly as some countries have, you will get bounce in transmission. If you add to that the increased transmissibility of BA.2, then you get a double impact," Dr Ryan stated.

Encouraging countries to focus on vaccination, especially the vulnerable population, the expert noted that - vaccination also has a double effect saves lives and protects health systems.

He said, "The reproductive number has risen above one in many countries. So, in effect transmission has taken off again. But what we have seen in those countries that have high levels of vaccination, especially among vulnerable people is that continued decoupling of that high incidence from pressure on the heath system and high rates of hospital admission, and high rates of death. In all of those countries that have focussed on vaccination and focussed on vaccinating and protecting the most vulnerable population, it does not necessarily result in massive increases in pressure of the health system and it does not result in increases in death rates."

"Good surveillance and good tracking linked to measures that reduce transmission, but importantly measures that protect individuals, especially vaccination leads to a situation where the health system can cope, and populations can continue to live their lives as normally as possible," he added.

You may like to read

#COVID19 is on the rise in many countries. @DrMikeRyan explains the dangerous 'double effect' of opening up too quickly and high Omicron transmissibility. The good news is vaccination also has a double effect: 1️⃣ saves lives 2️⃣ protects health systems pic.twitter.com/Dpn0Gj0iIE World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 25, 2022

BA.2 driving Covid surge in Asia, Europe

The UN health agency has reported that the BA.2 sub-variant is driving a fresh surge of Covid cases in many countries including the UK, the US, China, Hong Kong, South Korea.

In a report this week, WHO said that stealth Omicron made up about 86 per cent of cases reported between February 16 and March 17, as updated on the open access database GISAID.

During the same period, BA.1.1 accounted for about 9 per cent, BA.1 about 5 per cent and BA.3 less than 1 per cent.

Why you should keep your masks on?

Even though the Indian government is uplifting all the COVID restrictions, it has appealed to the people to keep wearing their masks in public places.

Ireland has reported the highest number of PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 (9,324) since the country scrapped the mask mandate at the end of February, the country's health department revealed on Friday.

Speaking to a local television program on Friday, Kingston Mills, a professor of Experimental Immunology at the Dublin-based Trinity College, said that the increase in Covid-19 infections in Ireland resulted from the recent easing of Covid-19 restrictions, including mask wearing, combined with a more transmissible variant BA2.

He said the surge in Covid-19 cases is inevitable as it is difficult to stop transmission from a person who is not wearing a mask.