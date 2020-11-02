World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that he has been quarantining after coming in contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. Also Read - Ayurveda drugs can be effective in mild to moderate cases of Covid-19: AIIA

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, he said: “I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home.” Also Read - Household transmission of COVID-19 faster and wider than previously estimated: New study

Stressing on how important it is to comply with health guidelines amid the pandemic, to decrease transmission and take the burden off healthcare systems, the WHO chief wrote: “It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance”.

Global COVID-19 cases crossed 46 million

This comes as the global coronavirus cases tally has crossed 46 million, two days after hitting the grim milestone of 45 million. According to the Johns Hopkins University reports, as of Monday, the cases have reached 46,420,940, while the death toll stood at 1,199,501.

The United States (US) is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 9,199,523 and 230,934.

India crossed the 82 lakh mark

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 82,29,313 with 45,231 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,22,607 with 496 new fatalities. A total of 75,44,798 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, taking the national recovery rate to 91.68 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.

There are 5,61,908 active coronavirus cases in the country as of the date which comprises 6.83 per cent of the total caseload. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,07,43,103 samples have been tested up to November 1 with 8,55,800 samples being tested on Sunday.

The 496 new fatalities include 113 deaths from Maharashtra, 59 from West Bengal, 51 from Delhi, 49 from Chhattisgarh, 30 Tamil Nadu, and 28 from Kerala.

Out of the 1,22,607 deaths reported so far in the country, 44,024 are from Maharashtra, 11,192 from Karnataka, 11,152 from Tamil Nadu, 7,051 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,900 from West Bengal, 6,706 from Andhra Pradesh, 6,562 from Delhi, 4,214 from Punjab, and 3,721 from Gujarat.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. Taking to its official website, the Ministry added that their figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

(With inputs from Agencies)