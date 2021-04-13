WHO has warned that the pandemic is far from over and people should continue to practice precaution.

The unprecedented coronavirus has affected more than 137 million people and took more than 2.94 million deaths in the world. To combat the deadly disease, Covid-19, more than 780 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have now been administered across the globe. Despite the constant efforts of the government, health officials and the people, there seems no stopping in the surge of coronavirus. In a recent statement, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic is “a long way from over”. But he also highlighted that the situation can be controlled in months with proven public health measures. Also Read - COVID-19 4th Wave: Delhi Gets More Than 11k Beds Amid The Surge

“In January and February, the world saw six consecutive weeks of declining cases. We have now seen seven consecutive weeks of increasing cases, and four weeks of increasing deaths. Last week was the fourth-highest number of cases in a single week so far. Several countries in Asia and the Middle East have seen large increases in cases,” WHO Director-General Ghebreyesus said. Also Read - India set to welcome third Covid-19 vaccine - Sputnik V

Vaccine May Help Curb The Surge, But Precautions Are A Must

Referring to the inoculation drive going on all over the world, the Director-General pointed out that more than 780 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have now been administered globally but they are not the only tool against the virus. “Physical distancing works. Masks work. Hand hygiene works. Ventilation works. Surveillance, testing, contact tracing, isolation, supportive quarantine and compassionate care – they all work to stop infections and save lives,” he added. Also Read - Tika Utsav: PM Modi begins the ‘vaccine festival’ to curb the surge of coronavirus

He also showed concern that confusion, complacency and inconsistency in public health measures and their application are driving transmission and costing lives. Emphasizing the distinction between coronavirus and flu, he said that it can affect anyone, including young, healthy people.

“And we still don’t fully understand the long-term consequences of infection for those who survive. Some people appear to be taking the approach that if they are relatively young, it doesn’t matter if they get COVID-19.”

India Experiencing A Surge In Covid Cases

As per the latest stats, India’s total cases have reached a whopping 12,64,698 which now comprises 9.24 per cent of the country’s total infections. A net increase of 63,689 cases was recorded in the last 24 hours. Among the worst-hit states, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 68.85 per cent of total coronavirus cases in India. Maharashtra alone accounts for 44.78 per cent of the total active caseload of the country. In total, sixteen states, including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

On the contrary, total recoveries stand at 1,22,53,697 with 97,168 recoveries being registered in the last 24 hours.

(with inputs from agencies)