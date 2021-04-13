The unprecedented coronavirus has affected more than 137 million people and took more than 2.94 million deaths in the world. To combat the deadly disease Covid-19 more than 780 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have now been administered across the globe. Despite the constant efforts of the government health officials and the people there seems no stopping in the surge of coronavirus. In a recent statement WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic is “a long way from over”. But he also highlighted that the situation can be controlled in months with proven public health measures. “In January and