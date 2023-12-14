WHO Calls For A Ban On Flavoured E-Cigarettes Highlighting Its Dangers On Health

Even though vapes are already banned in India, other countries in the world allowed it until now. WHO calls for a strict ban on flavoured vapes due to the health repercussions it has on people especially youngsters.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced in a statement today that there is absolutely no evidence regarding how vapes have helped people quit smoking cigarettes and has called for a strict ban in its use. They urge people to treat this smoking device as equal to using tobacco and cigarettes. They stated that strict and urgent action should be taken regarding this. Note that vaping can also lead to nicotine addiction even if the percentage of nicotine is less than that of cigarettes.

Vapes Are Banned In India But Not Across The World

E-cigarettes are already banned in India however, many countries in the world still allowed it manufacturing and sale. In the recent years, there have been multiple reports on how the use of vapes have spiked up among the youth including children or minors. Experts cite that the effect of vapes on health is worse than that of tobacco use because vapes contain other chemicals as well.

Kids are targeted at an early age to use e-cigarettes & may get hooked on nicotine. This can affect their brain development & lead to learning disorders. Here's how countries can protect kids from these harmful products https://t.co/fFkw3eJTuZ#TobaccoExposedpic.twitter.com/U0CwhAvJia World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 14, 2023

What Are The Dangers Of Vaping?

The worst part of e-cigarettes is the chemical content. It is filled with harmful toxins like acetaldehyde, acrolein, and formaldehyde. Not to mention, vapes also contain nicotine which can lead to addiction. These are terrible for the body and can lead to diseases like:

Lung problems and long term effects on the lungs

Heart problems

Cancer

Lung cancer

It can impair brain health and development in children

E-cigarettes liquid is also harmful for the eyes and skin

There are some vapes that claim that they do not contain nicotine but according to a report published by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost 99 per cent of vapes contain nicotine in them which makes it twice as damaging for health.

Did you know❓ 😱 88 countries have no age limit for buying e-cigarettes 😱 74 countries have no regulations in place at all Urgent action is needed to control e-cigarettes and protect the health of children & non-smokers https://t.co/fFkw3eJTuZ#TobaccoExposedpic.twitter.com/ZDUMSZ9IVV World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 14, 2023