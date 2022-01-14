WHO Approves Two New Covid-19 Treatments, One Is Arthritis Drug Baricitinib

Baricitinib used with corticosteroids improves survival rate and reduces the need for ventilation in severe or critical Covid-19 patients, say WHO experts.

As Omicron cases surge around the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) has approved two new Covid-19 treatments, growing the arsenal of tools along with vaccines to stave off severe illness and death from the virus. The UN health agency has recommended the use of arthritis drug baricitinib for severe or critical Covid-19 patients in combination with corticosteroids. WHO experts have also recommended the synthetic antibody treatment Sotrovimab for people with non-serious Covid at highest risk of hospitalization.

Baricitinib for Covid-19 treatment

Eli Lilly's baricitinib, sold under brand name Olumiant, is a drug commonly used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. In their recommendation in British medical Journal, the BMJ, WHO experts said baricitinib when used with corticosteroids in severe or critical Covid-19 patients improves survival rate and reduces the need for ventilation, with no observed increase in adverse effects.

Baricitinib belongs to a class of drugs known as Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors. It has been found to have similar effects as other arthritis drugs called interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitors, or monoclonal antibodies. But when used in combination with corticosteroids, baricitinib was found more effective than IL-6 inhibitors.

"Baricitinib and IL-6 receptor blockers have similar effects; when both are available, choose one based on issues including cost and clinician experience," the WHO experts wrote in their recommendation.

Sotrovimab for Covid-19 treatment

According to WHO guidelines, Sotrovimab designed by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology, Inc can be used on people with non-serious COVID-19 at highest risk of hospitalisation, such as the elderly, people with immune-deficiencies or chronic diseases such as diabetes.

Sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody drug that binds to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, thereby preventing the virus from attaching to and entering human cells. Canada and the United Kingdom have already approved this drug for use against the highly transmissible Omicron variant. It is recommended for use within five days of symptoms starting, as it seen to be most effective when taken during the early stages of infection.

However, the WHO experts noted that Sotrovimab's benefits for people not at risk of hospitalisation were insignificant and its effectiveness against new variants like Omicron was "still uncertain".

Other Covid-19 treatments approved by WHO

Earlier, the UN agency had approved three other treatments for Covid-19: corticosteroids for severely ill patients (September 2020); arthritis drugs tocilizumab and sarilumab (July 2021); and synthetic antibody treatment Regeneron for patients with non-severe Covid-19 who are at high risk of hospitalization (September 2021).

With inputs from agencies

