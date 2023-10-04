WHO Approves Second Vaccine For Children In Fight Against Malaria

In a significant development in the fight against malaria, the World Health Organization (WHO) has given its approval to the R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine.

Malaria, a vector-borne disease impacts half of the world especially children who succumb to this disease every year but a new vaccine has come to the rescue in the fight against malaria. The World Health Organization has given its approval to the R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine, a low-cost and highly effective solution designed primarily for children. This comes as a ray of hope in the battle against malaria. Developed through a collaboration between the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, and the University of Oxford in the UK, this newly approved vaccine offers several advantages. Notably, it is cost-effective, with a price tag of under $4, making it more affordable than existing options.

The WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed his excitement, stating, "As a malaria researcher, I used to dream of the day we would have a safe and effective vaccine against malaria. Now we have two." This marks a significant milestone, as it becomes the second WHO-approved vaccine against this mosquito-borne disease. The initial commitment to manufacture over 100 million doses annually is already done which will be doubled within the next two years. This scale is important for vaccinating those at high risk of malaria ultimately reducing transmission of the disease.

The recommendation to use the R21/Matrix-M vaccine is based on comprehensive safety, quality, and effectiveness reviews by the WHO's independent advisory bodies, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE), and the Malaria Policy Advisory Group (MPAG). The vaccine demonstrated strong safety and high efficacy across four countries with both seasonal and perennial malaria transmission.

Experts predict that the availability of this second vaccine will significantly bolster efforts to protect more children and move closer to a malaria-free future. In combination with existing tools such as insecticide-treated bed nets, this new vaccine is poised to save countless lives and improve the health of children and their families affected by malaria.

Professor Sir Adrian Hill of The Jenner Institute at Oxford emphasized the vaccine's potential to save hundreds of thousands of lives annually. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, hailed this moment as a significant milestone in the global fight against malaria, especially for vulnerable populations worldwide.

