In a major development in the fight against COVID-19, the Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent advisory committee of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has recommended Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. Speaking to the media, a source from the committee said, "The Technical Advisory Group of WHO has recommended Emergency Use Listing status for Covaxin."
Taking to Twitter, The World Health Organisation announced the news. The Tweet reads: "WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to #COVAXIN (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of #COVID19."
The TAG-EUL is an independent advisory group that provides recommendations to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on whether a COVID-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure. Earlier, the WHO advisory pannel had asked for more information about the vaccine from Bharat Biotech.
Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant. In June, the company said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials. In India, two vaccines are being used extensively to fight the odds of the deadly coronavirus - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield.