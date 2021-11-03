WHO Approves Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use

WHO Approves Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use

This comes days after WHO asked for additional clarifications from Bharat Biotech in order to conduct a final EUL risk-benefit assessment for the global use of Covaxin.

In a major development in the fight against COVID-19, the Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent advisory committee of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has recommended Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. Speaking to the media, a source from the committee said, "The Technical Advisory Group of WHO has recommended Emergency Use Listing status for Covaxin."

Taking to Twitter, The World Health Organisation announced the news. The Tweet reads: "WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to #COVAXIN (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of #COVID19."

🆕 WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to #COVAXIN (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/dp2A1knGtT World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 3, 2021

TRENDING NOW

The TAG-EUL is an independent advisory group that provides recommendations to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on whether a COVID-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure. Earlier, the WHO advisory pannel had asked for more information about the vaccine from Bharat Biotech.

Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant. In June, the company said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials. In India, two vaccines are being used extensively to fight the odds of the deadly coronavirus - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield.

(With inputs from Agencies)

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES