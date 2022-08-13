A group of global experts convened by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has given new names to the variants of the monkeypox virus that are currently circulating worldwide. They have used Roman numerals to name the variants/clades so that they are in line with current best practices.
According to a WHO statement, the new names were given to "avoid causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic groups, and minimize any negative impact on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare."
The monkeypox virus was first discovered in 1958, and its major variants were identified by the regions where they were circulating.